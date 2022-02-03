DA Davidson Weighs in on Five Star Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 47.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $30.10 on Thursday. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.44 million and a P/E ratio of 10.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $9,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $9,520,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $8,947,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $7,172,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $6,859,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

