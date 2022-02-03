Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,195 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after purchasing an additional 299,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,688,000 after acquiring an additional 47,296 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,293 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

