David Hudd Purchases 150,000 Shares of Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) Stock

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) insider David Hudd bought 150,000 shares of Kingswood stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($50,416.78).
Shares of KWG stock opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.34) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.31 million and a PE ratio of -6.25. Kingswood Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.66 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34 ($0.46).
Kingswood Company Profile
