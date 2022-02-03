David J. Grainger Purchases 27,500 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) insider David J. Grainger purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CNTA stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. General Atlantic L.P. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181,818 shares in the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,326,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,794 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,858,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.