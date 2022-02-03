David S. Taylor Sells 25,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $4,000,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PG stock opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

