DECOIN Price Tops $0.10 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. DECOIN has a market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $48.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007376 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000241 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001142 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,168,609 coins and its circulating supply is 56,318,910 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

