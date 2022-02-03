Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Stake Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.79% of Deluxe worth $27,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLX. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Deluxe by 47,720.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 1,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,110,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,047,000 after buying an additional 1,021,436 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,768,000 after buying an additional 242,618 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 338,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,149,000 after buying an additional 107,908 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,592,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,392,000 after buying an additional 84,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLX opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.54. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.70 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

