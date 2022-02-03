DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

DNZOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENSO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

DNZOY opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.99. DENSO has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

