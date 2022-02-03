Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,552 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.40) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

NYSE:BTI opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.