Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $783,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.00 and a beta of 1.13.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK).

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.