Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $272,000 Investment in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at about $3,700,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at about $976,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Stagwell Inc has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $466.63 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Eli Samaha acquired 115,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $888,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 509,896 shares of company stock worth $4,035,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

