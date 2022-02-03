Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,699 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLDR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $752.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The company had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

