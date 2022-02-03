Deutsche Bank AG Sells 476 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of First Financial worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 97,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $564.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

