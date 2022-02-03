Deutsche Bank AG Sells 517 Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after buying an additional 57,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Alerus Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $487.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

