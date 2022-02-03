Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 250 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VOLV.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 311 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volvo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 236.14.

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

