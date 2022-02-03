Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSPPF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.97) to GBX 350 ($4.71) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $341.50.

SSP Group stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

