Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €84.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HEN3. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.31 ($96.98).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €71.40 ($80.22) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($145.67). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €78.55.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

