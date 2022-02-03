Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €26.50 ($29.78) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DTE. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.64) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.24 ($26.12).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE stock opened at €16.88 ($18.96) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($20.37). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.98.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.