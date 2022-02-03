Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.60.

Shares of TSE DXT opened at C$8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$5.72 and a 52 week high of C$9.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.10. The firm has a market cap of C$557.04 million and a P/E ratio of 27.94.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$202.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dexterra Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

