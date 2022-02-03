DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

DDCCF stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

