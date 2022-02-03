DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,590,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 72,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiDi Global by 233.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIDI traded down 0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 3.56. 18,956,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,248,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is 7.50. DiDi Global has a twelve month low of 3.50 and a twelve month high of 18.01.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by -6.31.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

