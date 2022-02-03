DiFy.Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $3.24 Million (YFIII)

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One DiFy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $415.64 or 0.01123978 BTC on popular exchanges. DiFy.Finance has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $66,252.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DiFy.Finance has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00043568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00114396 BTC.

DiFy.Finance Profile

DiFy.Finance (CRYPTO:YFIII) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

Buying and Selling DiFy.Finance

