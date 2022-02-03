Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Digi International updated its Q2 guidance to $0.33-0.37 EPS.

NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,413. Digi International has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $743.49 million, a P/E ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.65.

Get Digi International alerts:

DGII has been the topic of several analyst reports. upped their price target on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digi International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 131.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Digi International worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.