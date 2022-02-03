Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,544 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,906,000 after buying an additional 1,299,078 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after buying an additional 1,167,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after buying an additional 782,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after buying an additional 632,214 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $117.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $84.33 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

