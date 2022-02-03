Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 447,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,066,570 shares.The stock last traded at $26.25 and had previously closed at $27.91.
Several equities research analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46.
In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 65.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
