Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 447,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,066,570 shares.The stock last traded at $26.25 and had previously closed at $27.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 65.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

