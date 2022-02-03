Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 171,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,135,757 shares.The stock last traded at $25.92 and had previously closed at $27.35.

The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 5,053.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,510,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,649,000 after buying an additional 8,345,847 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discovery by 46.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,561,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524,319 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Discovery by 123.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,611,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Discovery by 127.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,412,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,305 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,538,000. Institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.