Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 171,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,135,757 shares.The stock last traded at $25.92 and had previously closed at $27.35.
The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46.
Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.
Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCK)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.