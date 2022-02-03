Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 117,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 838,303 shares.The stock last traded at $11.00 and had previously closed at $10.70.

DSEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. Diversey’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Diversey by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 281,761 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Diversey by 6.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,440,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,797,000 after purchasing an additional 86,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Diversey during the second quarter worth $9,840,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the second quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the second quarter valued at about $2,563,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

