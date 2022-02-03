Diversified Healthcare Trust Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -4.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,057,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after buying an additional 557,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,197,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 157,688 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,601,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after buying an additional 1,873,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,312,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after buying an additional 76,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,520,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

