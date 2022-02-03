DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $239.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

DocuSign stock opened at $121.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.92 and a 200-day moving average of $235.10. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.60, a P/E/G ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,247 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,548 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

