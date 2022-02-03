DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $239.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.
DocuSign stock opened at $121.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.92 and a 200-day moving average of $235.10. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.60, a P/E/G ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.91.
In other news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,247 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,548 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
