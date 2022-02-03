Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.52-4.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.72-0.87 EPS.

Shares of DLB stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.29. 433,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.20. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $148,550.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,264 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

