Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,200 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $54.77. 257,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,122. Donaldson has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $60.83.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.