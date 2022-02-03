Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,200 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 486,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NYSE:DCI traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 257,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.83. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 45.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Donaldson by 10.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 10.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Donaldson by 1,209.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 88,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 81,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

