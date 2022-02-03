DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by 32.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

DBL opened at $18.09 on Thursday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

