Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $186.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.08.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Dover by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,580. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.24. Dover has a one year low of $118.27 and a one year high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.