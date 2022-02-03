Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,058 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,404,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,044 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 18.3% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,348,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 208,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 160,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.85%.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.