Dowling & Yahnke LLC Invests $243,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $87.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

