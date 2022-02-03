DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.48.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. CBRE Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,040,354. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. The business had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,117,655.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $3,902,850.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,845. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.