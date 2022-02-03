DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,737 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,651,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,804,000 after acquiring an additional 48,919 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD stock opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

