e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty updated its FY22 guidance to $0.73-0.76 EPS.

NYSE:ELF opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $33.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

