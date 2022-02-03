e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty updated its FY22 guidance to $0.73-0.76 EPS.
NYSE:ELF opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $33.63.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
