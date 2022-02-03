Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,046,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.62% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $114,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,076,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $45.03 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $58.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.