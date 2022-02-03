EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,897. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $229.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.57. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,051,000 after buying an additional 101,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,576,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,643,000 after buying an additional 53,835 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,992,000 after buying an additional 104,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,811,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

