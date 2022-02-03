Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of EIM traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.39. 122,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,101. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.