Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.23. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

In other news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $73,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

