Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON ECHO opened at GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Echo Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.90 ($0.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £5.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.57.
About Echo Energy
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.