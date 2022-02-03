Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON ECHO opened at GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Echo Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.90 ($0.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £5.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.57.

About Echo Energy

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

