Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Editas is making good progress with the development of its lead candidate, EDIT-101, to treat Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10), a genetic illness that causes blindness. The disease has a significant unmet need as no therapy has been approved yet. If successfully developed, the candidate will boost the company’s growth prospects. Editas has collaborations with other companies for a unique technology that provides research support and funds for pipeline development. It’s develooment of EDIT-301 for hematologic diseases holds promise. However, due to the lack of a marketed product in its portfolio, the company is heavily dependent on partners for revenues, which is a concern. Also, the AbbVie deal termination is a downside for the company. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EDIT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $17.55. 55,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,190. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $116,577. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after buying an additional 1,076,258 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,059,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after buying an additional 360,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,535,000 after buying an additional 210,444 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 200,853 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

