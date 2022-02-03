Educational Development Co. (EDUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Educational Development has increased its dividend payment by 166.7% over the last three years. Educational Development has a payout ratio of 137.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of EDUC opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.32. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). Educational Development had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Educational Development stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Educational Development were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

