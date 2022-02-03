Egoras 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $734,716.00 (EGR)

Egoras (CURRENCY:EGR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, Egoras has traded flat against the dollar. Egoras has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $734,716.00 worth of Egoras was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egoras coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00050257 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.99 or 0.07083249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00055720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,600.04 or 0.99825935 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00054789 BTC.

About Egoras

Egoras’ total supply is 99,097,732,541 coins and its circulating supply is 65,160,356,358 coins. Egoras’ official website is egoras.com . Egoras’ official Twitter account is @egorasmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egoras is https://reddit.com/r/egoras

