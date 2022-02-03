Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Insider Raelene Murphy Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) insider Raelene Murphy acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$11.09 ($7.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,725.00 ($19,663.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03.

Get Elders alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, November 21st. This is an increase from Elders’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. Elders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.07%.

Elders Limited provides livestock, real estate, and wool agency services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. It operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, Feed and Processing Services, and Corporate Services and Other Costs segments. The company offers rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Tucker Pet and Produce brand to independently owned member stores.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Elders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.