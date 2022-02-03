Electrum Dark Trading Down 20% This Week (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $5,727.59 and approximately $71.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000431 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000500 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00106812 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000709 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

