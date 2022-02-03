Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EKTAY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of EKTAY stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $426.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

